How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

Healthcare companies have been taking a beating in response to the emergence and spread of COVID-19.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: We are using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

March 11: $19.99

March 12: $17.52

March 13: $18.58

March 16: $14.98

March 17 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $13.49

Percent change: -32.52 percent

HCA Healthcare:

March 11: $112.57

March 12: $101.51

March 13: $104.28

March 16: $84.45

March 17 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $76.74

Percent change: -31.83 percent

Surgery Partners:

March 11: $8.86

March 12: $7.01

March 13: $6.39

March 16: $4.68

March 17 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $4.60

Percent change: -48.08 percent

