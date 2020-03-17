How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares
Healthcare companies have been taking a beating in response to the emergence and spread of COVID-19.
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: We are using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
March 11: $19.99
March 12: $17.52
March 13: $18.58
March 16: $14.98
March 17 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $13.49
Percent change: -32.52 percent
HCA Healthcare:
March 11: $112.57
March 12: $101.51
March 13: $104.28
March 16: $84.45
March 17 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $76.74
Percent change: -31.83 percent
Surgery Partners:
March 11: $8.86
March 12: $7.01
March 13: $6.39
March 16: $4.68
March 17 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $4.60
Percent change: -48.08 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
WalletHub's 10 best states for physicians
3 things to know about neurosurgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated
How burned out are orthopedic specialists? 5 'Medscape' report details
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.