CMS issues updated COVID-19-related infection control, supply guidance

CMS updated its infection control guidance on COVID-19 using and building off of guidelines from the CDC.

ASCs should:

Monitor the CDC website and local public health departments for information and resources

Monitor staff that interact with known or suspected COVID-19 patients

Communicate with patients regularly in an effort to delay all non-elective procedure

Communicate with other outpatient facilities in the area to pool PPE, bed capacity and ventilators. Work with local government to redistribute PPE resources when appropriate.

Here are other general infection control recommendations:

1. CMS suggested if it's in the best interest of patients to temporarily close an ASC to do so. CMS recommended facilities follow their emergency preparedness plan to determine whether to stay open. CMS will not take administrative action against facilities that close, but all facilities that close are expected to resume operations or voluntarily terminate their Medicare enrollment within 30 days of the public emergency being lifted.

2. Whenever possible, ASCs should communicate to patients any changes on policies and procedures. CMS recommends using a practice's social medial or website to share updates.

3. Facility administrators should limit the number of inuse entrances during the pandemic, and screen patients before they can enter waiting or treatment areas. If a patient needs a facemask, the healthcare facility should provide one. Facilities should also have tissues, no-touch trash receptacles and hand hygiene supplies on hand for patient use.

4. Administrators should implement non-punitive, flexible and consistent sick leave policies to allow sick staff members to stay home. If a staff member comes to work and starts exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, the staff member should immediately stop working, put on a face mask and self-isolate at home. Administrators should then document information on individuals, equipment and the locations the person came in contact with.

5. CMS recommends facilities experiencing a shortage of PPE contact state and local public health agencies to inform them of the shortage. These facilities should then follow national guidelines to optimize their on-hand supplies and work to identify safe alternatives.

The entire guidance is available here.

Note: All guidance issued during the COVID-19 public health pandemic will cease to be effective once the emergency is lifted. CMS will notify facilities of such action on its website.

