CMS joins call to halt elective gastroenterology procedures during pandemic

CMS recommends that all elective gastroenterology procedures be delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic to free up resources and limit exposure.

The recommendations echo guidance from the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. The societies said in a statement gastroenterologists should use telemedicine to communicate with patients and screen those coming in to the clinic on an emergency basis for the virus, in addition to postponing non emergent procedures.

CMS said physicians should decide whether a procedure is needed to save a life, preserve organ function or prevent further damage from an underlying condition.

