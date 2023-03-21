7 new joint-venture ASC updates to know

Here are seven joint-venture ASC deals Becker's has reported since Jan. 24:

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is looking to establish an ASC in Plainfield, acquire the majority stake in ASCs in Torrington and Wilton, and take over governance control of an ASC in Trumbull; however, all four deals have been stuck in the state's regulatory process for years.



Surgery Partners and management services organization Growth Orthopedics are partnering for Lakeway (Texas) ASC.



TriasMD, Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports and Spine's parent company, acquired Gateway Surgery Center in Santa Clarita, Calif., for the practice's ASC network.



Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International expanded its partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to develop additional ASCs.



Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has broken ground on a medical office building with an ASC on its Daytona Beach (Fla.) campus.



Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pa., plans to close its emergency room in April to create an outpatient surgery center and will merge its emergency room operations with the Regional Hospital of Scranton. The Regional Hospital of Scranton also plans to relocate its ASC to the Moses Taylor campus.



Vivo Infusion has acquired Civic Infusion, a company founded in 2018 to provide solutions for infusion patients in Connecticut and New York, which will expand Vivo's presence to 36 ASCs.