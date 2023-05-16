Connecticut health system acquires 2 ASCs, can't charge facility fees 

Hartford HealthCare has been approved to acquire two ASCs in Connecticut, the Hartford Business Journal reported May 12.

The Office of Health Strategy, which approved the deal, added stipulations, including prohibiting the entities from charging facility fees at the ASCs. Hartford HealthCare had sought a certificate-of-need for the acquisition of both facilities.

According to the report, the stipulation is in line with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's healthcare reform bill, which specifically targets facility fees.

Hartford HealthCare acquired 70.6 percent of Trumbull, Conn.-based Surgery Center of Fairfield County, and 51 percent of Torrington, Conn.-based Litchfield Hills Surgery Center.