Iterative Health, Allied Digestive Health partner for clinical trial recruitment

Iterative Health, a gastroenterology medtech company, teamed up with West Long Branch, N.J. -based Allied Digestive Health to help with patient recruitment for inflammatory bowel disease clinical trials.

Iterative Health is bringing its Clinical Trial Optimization technology to Allied Digestive Health research centers, according to a May 5 news release from the company.

"With Iterative Health's Clinical Trial Optimization technology, our recruitment efforts will reach more individuals, be more streamlined, and help accelerate the drug development process," Nadeem Baig, MD, chief medical officer at Allied Digestive Health said in the release.

Allied Digestive Health has more than 200 providers and 60 locations across New Jersey and New York.