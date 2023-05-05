GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Iterative Health, Allied Digestive Health partner for clinical trial recruitment

Riz Hatton -  

Iterative Health, a gastroenterology medtech company, teamed up with West Long Branch, N.J. -based Allied Digestive Health to help with patient recruitment for inflammatory bowel disease clinical trials.

Iterative Health is bringing its Clinical Trial Optimization technology to Allied Digestive Health research centers, according to a May 5 news release from the company.

"With Iterative Health's Clinical Trial Optimization technology, our recruitment efforts will reach more individuals, be more streamlined, and help accelerate the drug development process," Nadeem Baig, MD, chief medical officer at Allied Digestive Health said in the release.

Allied Digestive Health has more than 200 providers and 60 locations across New Jersey and New York.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast