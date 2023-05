Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has become the majority investor in Champaign, Ill.-based ASC Olympian Surgical Suites.

Olympian's current owner, general surgeon Sid Rohrscheib, MD, will continue to be a minority owner, according to a May 5 news release from OSF HealthCare. He will also perform procedures at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Ill.

OSF is seeking state and regulatory approval for the joint venture.