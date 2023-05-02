CVS Health closes $11.5B primary care deal: 4 things to know

CVS Health completed its acquisition of primary care organization Oak Street Health in an all-cash, $10.6 billion deal.
Here is what ASCs need to know:
- The acquisition gives CVS access to the Chicago-based company's value-based primary care network.
- Oak Street Health's portfolio includes more than 160 clinics in 21 states that primarily focus on Medicare beneficiaries. By 2026, the company expects to have more than 300 locations.
- Oak Street Health will operate as a multipayer primary care provider as part of CVS Health.
- CVS said it financed the transaction using borrowings from a $5 billion term loan agreement.