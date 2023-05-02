ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

CVS Health closes $11.5B primary care deal: 4 things to know

CVS Health completed its acquisition of primary care organization Oak Street Health in an all-cash, $10.6 billion deal. 

Here is what ASCs need to know: 

  1. The acquisition gives CVS access to the Chicago-based company's value-based primary care network. 
  2. Oak Street Health's portfolio includes more than 160 clinics in 21 states that primarily focus on Medicare beneficiaries. By 2026, the company expects to have more than 300 locations. 
  3. Oak Street Health will operate as a multipayer primary care provider as part of CVS Health. 
  4. CVS said it financed the transaction using borrowings from a $5 billion term loan agreement.

