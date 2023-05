Orlando (Fla.) Health has purchased another medical office building near its main campus for $7.38 million, according to a May 8 report from local news station WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The two-story building is 18,616 square feet, according to the report. It was sold by an entity connected to Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando.

The nonprofit health system now has $8.1 billion in assets and reported $5.2 billion in 2022 revenue.