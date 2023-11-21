10 recent partnerships and acquisitions to know

Here are 10 recent partnerships between healthcare organizations, physician groups and practices to know, as reported by Becker's since Oct. 19:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare finalized a definitive agreement with Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for the sale of three Tenet hospitals in South Carolina totaling $2.4 billion. Under the agreement, Novant and USPI will also be enhancing their ASC partnership to increase access to care.

2. Parkridge Health System, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, and Erlanger Health — its largest competitor — two of the largest hospital systems in Chattanooga, Tenn., partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC inside a former U.S. Xpress office building.

3. Franklin, Tenn.-based Regent Surgical Health and Beaverton-based Oregon Surgical Institute extended their partnership, giving Regent majority ownership of OSI.

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with One Medical, an Amazon subsidiary providing virtual and in-person primary care.

5. CommonSpirit Health's Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and Amazon's One Medical inked a deal to allow CommonSpirit's specialists to provide care to Amazon's primary care patients.

6. UnitedHealthcare formed a partnership with Vivante Health, adding GIThrive and its digital gastrointestinal care services to its member offerings.

7. Compass Surgical Partners and Jersey Shore ASC partnered to manage an outpatient surgery center in Somers Point, N.J.

8. Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital broke ground on an ASC and medical office building on the hospital's campus in a partnership between Mercy, USPI and private physician investments.

9. Management services organization Surgery Partners partnered with San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center, an out-of-network ASC comprising nine operating entities and 25 physician partners.

10. The Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with the Defense Department to increase outpatient surgical care for 37,000 veterans on the Gulf Coast. Under the agreement, veterans can now seek outpatient surgeries at a new local VA clinic located in the Defense Department's Naval Hospital Pensacola (Fla.).