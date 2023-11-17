Novant Health, USPI to enhance ASC partnership

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has entered into a definitive agreement with Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for the sale of three Tenet hospitals in South Carolina totaling $2.4 billion in cash, according to a Nov. 17 report from South Florida Hospital News.

Tenet's ambulatory facilities in the markets, which are operated by its affiliate United Surgical Partners International, will remain under Tenet's ownership.

Under the agreement, Novant and USPI will also be enhancing their ASC partnership to increase access to care.

The transaction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.