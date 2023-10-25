Surgery Partners adds NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center

Management services organization Surgery Partners has partnered with San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center.

NorCal was an out-of-network ASC comprising nine operating entities and 25 physician partners, but has joined Surgery Partners to to leverage operational expertise and go in-network with payers, according to an Oct. 25 press release sent to Becker's.

The merger was advised and structured by Merritt Healthcare Advisors and NorCal's legal counsel, Ron Grace of Greenberg Traurig.