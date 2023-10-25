ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Surgery Partners adds NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center

Claire Wallace -  

Management services organization Surgery Partners has partnered with San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center. 

NorCal was an out-of-network ASC comprising nine operating entities and 25 physician partners, but has joined Surgery Partners to to leverage operational expertise and go in-network with payers, according to an Oct. 25 press release sent to Becker's. 

The merger was advised and structured by Merritt Healthcare Advisors and NorCal's legal counsel, Ron Grace of Greenberg Traurig. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast