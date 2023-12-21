10 ASC, practice closures in 2023

Here are 10 ASC and practice closures that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

1. In February, the Salem (Ore.) Outpatient Surgery Center shuttered due to low patient volumes.

2. In March, Phoenix-based Banner Health's surgery center in Loveland, Colo., closed. The ASC was a joint venture between Banner Health and management company Atlas Healthcare Partners.

3. In March, Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center closed following a November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital.

4. In March, Steven Ozeran, MD, medical director of Lewiston, Idaho-based Ozeran Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, told Becker's he shuttered his practice's affiliated ASC, Syringa Surgery Center, due in part to a nursing shortage.

5. In April, Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, closed in response to declining patient volumes.

6. In August, the Belmont Eye Clinic in Liberty Township, Ohio, closed after operating for more than 50 years.

7. In September, Asheville, N.C.-based GenesisCare Surgical Specialists closed after its private equity-backed management company GenesisCare filed for bankruptcy.

8. In September, independent OB-GYN practice San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, Calif., closed.

9. In November, Greenville, S.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates closed the GI lab at its Simpsonville, S.C.-based facility.

10. In December, two San Antonio-based cardiovascular centers owned by Peripheral Vascular Associates shut down, citing business difficulties.