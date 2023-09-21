North Carolina ASC, practice to close

Asheville, N.C.-based GenesisCare Surgical Specialists will close after its private equity-backed management company GenesisCare filed for bankruptcy, Citizen Times reported Sept. 21.

The practice's six physicians received letters Aug. 4 notifying them that the practice would be terminated in 180 days. On Aug 14, however, they were informed the practice would close Oct. 13, which was then extended to Oct. 20, which will "prevent the doctors from operating for at least six weeks," according to the report.

Patients will receive letters from GenesisCare dated Sept. 18 informing them that the practice will close Oct. 20.

KKR-backed GenesisCare filed for bankruptcy in Texas Southern Bankruptcy Court June 1. KKR and GenesisCare did not respond to a Citizen Times request for comment.