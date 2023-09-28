Independent physician practice closes: 4 things to know 

Independent OB-GYN practice San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, Calif. closed Sept. 12.

Here are four things to know:

1.The independent obstetrics and gynecology practice announced the news on Facebook.

"It brings us great sadness to announce the recent news of our closure," the post reads. "We want to take a moment to thank you for being a part of our community and we advise all active patients that a notification is on the way! You're welcome to contact our main line to connect with one of our call center representatives for assistance with your care. Please note that we are currently experiencing a high volume of calls due to the recent announcement."

2. It was not immediately clear why the medical group, established by physicians in 1973, is closing.

3. As of Sept. 14, the San Dimas Medical Group website contained no language about its closure.

4. The physician-owned group had 10 providers, including five physicians.