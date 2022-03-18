11 ASC 'firsts' this year

From total joint to cardiology procedures, here are recently performed 'firsts' at 11 ASCs since Jan. 1.

1. The Joint Commission recognized Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Cedars-Sinai Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center as a spine surgery Center of Excellence, the first ASC in California to receive this distinction.

2. Metairie, La.-based Crescent View Surgery Center was the first facility in the greater New Orleans area to use the Aurora Zip lumbar fusion device.

3. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group Surgery Center became the first freestanding ASC in Illinois to perform a cardiac catheterization.

4. Panhandle Outpatient Surgery Center in Pensacola, Fla., performed its first robotic procedure.

5. The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) completed its first total shoulder replacement.

6. An eye clinic specializing in diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration is opening in a Westchase, Fla., CVS location, the first first subspecialty clinic to open in a major retailer.

7. Surgical Care Affiliates' MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Calif.) performed the first Persona IQ implant in the Western U.S.

8. Duly Health and Care's Duly Surgical Center in Lombard, Ill., launched the first freestanding outpatient robotic surgery program in the state.

9. New York City-based EMU Health performed its first outpatient total knee replacement.

10. Atlas Healthcare Partners' Banner Surgery Center-Thunderbird in Glendale, Ariz., performed its first total knee replacement and first partial shoulder replacement on the same day.

11. A Houma, La.-based practice became the first ASC in the country to implant Biotronik's Orsiro Mission coronary artery drug-eluting stent.