Louisiana ASC 1st in country to implant Biotronik's ultrathin, drug-eluting stent

A Houma, La.-based practice became the first ASC in the country to implant Biotronik's Orsiro Mission coronary artery drug eluting stent.

The procedure to treat coronary artery disease was performed Jan. 7 at Cardiovascular Institute of the South's ASC in Gray, La., the center said Jan. 19.

The stent system is designed to ease the opening of lesions and restore blood flow to the coronary arteries. The Orsiro Mission features a drug-eluting stent with an ultrathin strut design, considered to be the thinnest available in the U.S.