Surgical Care Affiliates' MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Calif.) performed the first Persona IQ implant in the Western U.S., SCA said Feb. 17.

Persona IQ is the world's first smart knee implant for total knee replacement surgery. The device was cleared by the FDA in August.

The implant has a smart sensor that can count steps, measure walking speed, range of motion and other indicators of knee function after surgery.