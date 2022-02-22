Florida company launches 1st of its kind eye clinic inside CVS

An eye clinic specializing in diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration is opening in a Westchase, Fla., CVS location, ABC affiliate WFTS reported Feb 22.

The clinic, called Network Eye, is the nation's first subspecialty eye clinic to open inside a major retailer, the report said.

"So when you come to us first, for the screening, if you have diabetes, it's actually very simple," co-founder Steven Wisch told WFTS. "It's an artificial intelligence device, which you put your eyes in, and literally in less than five minutes will tell you whether or not you have diabetic retinopathy. So there's no dialysis of the eyes, which is what people currently do. Currently, people have to get their eyes dilated, you get a photograph of the back of your eye [that] gets sent out to a lab, and you get a result back in 24 to 48 hours. We do it in less than five minutes, no dilation of the eye."

Network Eye is aiming to expand its model across the country, the report said.