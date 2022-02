Duly Health and Care's Duly Surgical Center in Lombard, Ill., reportedly launched the first freestanding outpatient robotic surgery program in the state.

The ASC completed over 500 robotic-assisted procedures in less than a year using the da Vinci surgical system, general surgeon Gregory Grant, MD, said Feb. 14.

The Duly Surgical Center is a multispecialty center that offers general surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, plastic surgery, urology and vascular surgery.