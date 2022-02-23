Massachusetts ASC performs its 1st total shoulder replacement

The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) completed its first total shoulder replacement.

The ASC opened in 2018 through a collaboration between Shields Health Care Group in Quincy, Mass.; Reliant Medical Group, part of OptumCare, in Worcester, Mass.; and UMass Memorial Health in Worcester, according to a Feb. 23 press release shared with Becker's.



"This milestone at The Surgery Center is the result of outstanding collaboration between our surgeons, and a dedication to delivering a high-quality surgical experience for any patient that walks through our doors," Prashanth Bala, vice president of ASC operations at Shields Health Care Group, said.