Massachusetts ASC performs its 1st total shoulder replacement

Riz Hatton -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) completed its first total shoulder replacement.

The ASC opened in 2018 through a collaboration between Shields Health Care Group in Quincy, Mass.; Reliant Medical Group, part of OptumCare, in Worcester, Mass.; and UMass Memorial Health in Worcester, according to a Feb. 23 press release shared with Becker's.

"This milestone at The Surgery Center is the result of outstanding collaboration between our surgeons, and a dedication to delivering a high-quality surgical experience for any patient that walks through our doors," Prashanth Bala, vice president of ASC operations at Shields Health Care Group, said.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast