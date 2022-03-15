Cedars-Sinai ASC receives Center of Excellence designation for spine surgery

The Joint Commission recognized Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Cedars-Sinai Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center as a spine surgery Center of Excellence.

The ASC is the only independent surgery center in California to receive the recognition, according to a March 15 news release. It used OutcomeMD to collect patient-reported outcome data that helped the center earn the Joint Commission's nod.

OutcomeMD helped the ASC comply with certification requirements, including performance measures and consistent use of practice guidelines for spine surgery.