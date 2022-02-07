New York City ASC launches Queens' first outpatient joint replacement program

New York City-based EMU Health performed its first outpatient total knee replacement.

The surgery marks the launch of the facility's outpatient joint replacement program, the first in the borough of Queens, EMU Health said Feb. 7. The program is a result of EMU's collaboration with NYU Langone Orthopedics.

"I'm proud to be part of a new and innovative program that will help provide local patients with critical access to the highest level of medical care in a convenient location that's close to where they live and work," said Ivan Madrid, MD, who performed the surgery.

