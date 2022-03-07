Quincy Medical Group is 1st freestanding ASC in Illinois to perform cardiac catheterization

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group Surgery Center is the first freestanding ASC in Illinois to perform a cardiac catheterization, according to a March 7 news release shared with Becker's.

The procedure took place Dec. 7, 2021, and was completed by Wissam Derian, MD, and the QMG cardiac cath team.

"Cardiac cath has been done in outpatient centers for some time. The technology has improved

and has become very safe to do as an outpatient procedure," Adam Rafi, MD, an interventional cardiologist at QMG, said. "The risks, in terms of the procedure, are the same, whether performed in a hospital setting or surgical center setting, and those risks are relatively low."