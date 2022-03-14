Louisiana ASC 1st in region to use minimally invasive lumbar fusion device

Metairie, La.-based Crescent View Surgery Center is the first facility in the greater New Orleans area to use the Aurora Zip lumbar fusion device.

The Aurora Zip lumbar fusion is a minimally invasive procedure and is an alternative to more invasive lumbar fusion surgery. It is an option for patients with low back and leg pain who may not have responded well to traditional therapies and for those with spinal instability, a March 14 news release reported.

The procedure was performed by Suneil "Neil" Jolly, MD, and Sebastian Koga, MD.

During the procedure, the physician places the Aurora Zip Interspinous Spacer between two backbones where the spine is unstable. The spacer then acts as a bridge between the two backbones to straighten and strengthen the spine.