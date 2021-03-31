What North American Partners in Anesthesia did in the past year

Mellville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia has grown its footprint despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what the company did in the past year:

1. NAPA is expanding anesthesia services to more Virginia patients through its partnership with Bon Secours-Richmond (Va.), a subsidiary of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

2. NAPA entered into a clinical partnership with Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, the company announced Jan. 19.

3. NAPA partnered with Atlanta-based Piedmont Orthopedics l OrthoAtlanta to deliver anesthesia services to an ASC in Fayetteville, Ga., the company announced Jan. 12.

4. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health will not renew NAPA's contract with the health system after working with the group for three years, according to a Jan. 7 report.

5. NAPA inked a deal to provide anesthesia services for two facilities affiliated with Cheverly-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health that went into effect July 6.

6. NAPA pulled its anesthesiologists from Berwick, Pa.-based Commonwealth Health System's hospitals June 30, after a dispute around reconciliation payments.

7. NAPA signed an agreement to provide services at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J., according to a May 21 announcement.

8. NAPA partnered with Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital to absorb the practice's anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists May 8.

