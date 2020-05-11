North American Partners in Anesthesia expands Connecticut presence

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital to absorb the practice's anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

What you should know:

1. Waterbury Anesthesiology Associates became part of NAPA's Central Connecticut practice May 8.

2. NAPA now has 23 anesthesiologists and 40 CRNAs in its Central Connecticut practice.

3. Earl Bueno, MD, will serve as chief of NAPA Central Connecticut-Westbury Hospital.

He commented on the partnership, saying: "We are proud to serve the Waterbury community and are committed to serving them in the future with the same dedication as we have for the last 40 years as Waterbury Anesthesiology Associates. However, we recognized that to thrive in the era of healthcare reform, we needed a partner that shared our passion for anesthesia, while offering us a higher level of business tools and expertise."

4. NAPA's North Region has a presence in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

