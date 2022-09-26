7 anesthesia updates for ASC leaders

Here are seven anesthesia stories Becker's has reported on since Sept. 1:

1. Dallas police are investigating the death of an anesthesiologist who worked at an ASC where a potentially compromised IV bag was found.

2. According to a March report from the American Medical Association, there are around 1,774 open first-year positions for anesthesiology residents.

3. Ravi Chandra, MD, a vascular surgeon and political appointee of the Florida Board of Medicine, allegedly failed to ensure his Ocala-based office complied with a state anesthesia regulation.

4. Outpatient care centers are the top paying site of service for certified nurse anesthetists, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

5. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.

6. North American Partners in Anesthesia teamed up with Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, N.Y.

7. NorthStar Anesthesia is providing services for the University of Texas Health Tyler hospital and its health science center.