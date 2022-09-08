Death of anesthesiologist who worked at temporarily closed Texas ASC under investigation

Dallas police are investigating the death of an anesthesiologist who worked at an ASC where a potentially compromised IV bag was found, The Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 7.

Anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, MD, who worked at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, died on June 21. She was originally thought to have had a heart attack, but the Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled her death to be from the effects of the local anesthetic bupivacaine.

The surgery center also temporarily paused operations following a medical emergency involving an 18-year–old boy in which a "compromised" IV bag was found at the facility.

The patient came into the ASC for a procedure to repair a deviated septum on Aug. 24. The surgery was halted midway because the patient's blood pressure "spiked so high that it caused severe respiratory distress."

The facility is assisting investigators, Baylor Scott & White told the Morning News.