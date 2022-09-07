Highest-paying workplaces for CRNAs 

Outpatient care centers are the top paying site of service for certified nurse anesthetists, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
Here are the top-paying industries for CRNAs:
|
Industry
|
Employment
|
Hourly mean wage
|
Annual mean wage
|
Outpatient care centers
|
2,260
|
$122.20
|
$254,180
|
Specialty hospitals
|
440
|
$105.55
|
$219,540
|
General medical and surgical hospitals
|
13,990
|
$102.09
|
$212,340
|
Colleges, universities and professional schools
|
960
|
$96.32
|
$200,340
|
Physician offices
|
23,270
|
$93.39
|
$194,240