Highest-paying workplaces for CRNAs 

Outpatient care centers are the top paying site of service for certified nurse anesthetists, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

Here are the top-paying industries for CRNAs:

Industry

Employment 

Hourly mean wage

Annual mean wage

Outpatient care centers

2,260

$122.20

$254,180

Specialty hospitals

440

$105.55

$219,540

General medical and surgical hospitals

13,990

$102.09

$212,340

Colleges, universities and professional schools

960

$96.32

$200,340

Physician offices

23,270

$93.39

$194,240

