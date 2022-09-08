Anesthesiology residency programs with the most openings

According to a March report from the American Medical Association, there are around 1,774 open first-year positions for anesthesiology residents.
The University of Miami tops the list with the most openings for residents.
Ten anesthesiology residency programs with the most open positions:
1. University of Miami/Jackson Health System Program: 31
2. University of Michigan Health System Program (Ann Arbor): 30
3. Massachusetts General Hospital Program (Boston): 29
4. NYU Grossman School of Medicine Program (New York City): 28
5. Johns Hopkins University Program (Baltimore): 27
6. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Program (New York City): 26
7. Indiana University School of Medicine Program (Bloomington): 26
8. New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia Campus) Program (New York City): 26
9. University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program: 26
10. University of Washington Program (Seattle): 26