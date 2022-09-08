Anesthesiology residency programs with the most openings

According to a March report from the American Medical Association, there are around 1,774 open first-year positions for anesthesiology residents.

The University of Miami tops the list with the most openings for residents.

Ten anesthesiology residency programs with the most open positions:

1. University of Miami/Jackson Health System Program: 31

2. University of Michigan Health System Program (Ann Arbor): 30

3. Massachusetts General Hospital Program (Boston): 29

4. NYU Grossman School of Medicine Program (New York City): 28

5. Johns Hopkins University Program (Baltimore): 27

6. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Program (New York City): 26

7. Indiana University School of Medicine Program (Bloomington): 26

8. New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia Campus) Program (New York City): 26

9. University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program: 26

10. University of Washington Program (Seattle): 26