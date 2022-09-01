NorthStar Anesthesia expands services to UT Health Tyler

NorthStar Anesthesia is providing services for the University of Texas Health Tyler hospital and its health science center, the group said in an Aug. 31 news release shared with Becker's.

Part of Ardent Health Services, UT Health Tyler is a 432-bed hospital with more than 2,000 employees. In addition to recruiting new providers, NorthStar retained all incumbent CRNAs at to ensure no interruptions in patient care, according to the news release.

NorthStar is planning to improve anesthesiologist training at the hospital by participating in a residency program that the hospital and NorthStar aim to launch in July 2024, the group said.