Florida physician on state board allegedly allowed paramedics to provide anesthesia care at own practice

Ravi Chandra, MD, a vascular surgeon and political appointee of the Florida Board of Medicine, allegedly failed to ensure his Ocala-based office complied with a state anesthesia regulation, Tampa Bay Times reported Sept. 7.

The Florida Department of Health filed the complaint, saying that a July 2021 inspection of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates found that paramedics were providing anesthesia care, violating the state rule that a qualified anesthesia provider must assist a surgeon, according to the report.

Dr. Chandra, who was appointed to the medical board last year by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was the "designated physician" at the office. He was thus responsible for compliance with state health and safety regulations.

The department in July asked the Florida Board of Medicine to penalize Dr. Chandra — sanctions could range from a fine to license revocation.

According to the Times, the complaint offers few specifics on what the inspection found.