Private equity in ophthalmology: 5 updates

Private equity in ophthalmology has continued to develop this year, with five new updates from Becker's.

1. Private equity-backed Unifeye Vision Partners added Fargo, N.D.-based Northern Plains Surgery Center to its network.

2. Unifeye added its fourth practice in Minnesota, the Regional Eye Center in Hutchinson.

3. Unifeye opened a retina practice in Minneapolis.

4. Unifeye partnered with Pendleton Eye Center in Oceanside, Calif.

5. Unifeye partnered with its 9th California practice, Eye Care of San Diego.