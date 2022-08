Unifeye Vision Partners added a fourth Minnesota practice to its network.

Regional Eye Center in Hutchinson, Minn., joined Unifeye Vision Partners, bringing the eye-focused management services organization to 12 overall practices, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

Regional Eye Center has an optical retail center, an ophthalmology clinic and an ASC in the same building, according to the release. The practice has two ophthalmologists and two optometrists.