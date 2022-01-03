San Diego eye center joins Unifeye Vision Partners

Dallas-based eyecare network Unifeye Vision Partners completed a partnership with Pendleton Eye Center in Oceanside, Calif.

Pendleton is the sixth practice in California, and the second in the San Diego area, to partner with UVP, according to a Jan. 3 news release. It was founded in 1997 and includes seven staff and two physicians, including founder Robert Pendleton, MD, PhD.

UVP's network now includes 92 providers across 33 clinical locations and six ASCs, the release said. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

