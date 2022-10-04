Ophthalmology MSO partners with 5-physician ASC

Unifeye Vision Partners added Fargo, N.D.-based Northern Plains Surgery Center to its network.

The addition marks the management service organization's fifth practice in the Upper Midwest and the 13th partnership, UVP said in an Oct. 4 news release. Northern Plains Surgery Center was founded by Steven Bagan, MD, and Lance Bergstrom, MD, in 1999. The duo and three more physicians will remain active partners in the ASC with UVP having majority ownership.

UVP is backed by private equity firm Waud Capital Partners. It has a network of 38 clinic locations and 9 ASCs.