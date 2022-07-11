Unifeye Vision Partners grows California, Minnesota networks

Unifeye Vision Partners, an ophthalmology-focused management service organization, has partnered with a California eye center and opened a retina subspecialty practice in Minnesota.

The partner practice, Shaaf Eye Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., is Unifeye Vision Partners' eighth California practice, according to a July 11 news release.

The new practice, Minnesota Retina Associates, is the MSO's third practice in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market. The practice's Bloomington location opened July 7 and its Golden Valley location is expected to open in August, according to the release.

Unifeye Vision Partners has a network of 97 providers, 36 clinics and seven ASCs.