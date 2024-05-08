8 updates on the ophthalmology industry in 30 days

Here are eight headlines and updates to know on the ophthalmology industry that Becker's has reported on since April 12:

1. New York City-based Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York, which is in the final stages of a larger expansion, installed its second Johnson & Johnson Vision Catalys FEMTO.

2. SightMD Pennsylvania acquired an ophthalmology practice in Elkins Park, Pa.

3. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine is building a multi-center outpatient facility with surgical suites for the WVU Eye Institute.

4. Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Community Eye Care Specialists, which has five clinics and a surgery center in Pennsylvania.

5. Healthcare improvement company Premier partnered with EyeProGPO, an ophthalmology-focused group purchasing organization.

6. Two artificial intelligence chatbots, Google's Gemini and Bard, showed success in answering questions from the U.S. ophthalmology board certification exam.

7. Hauppauge, N.Y.-based ophthalmology provider SightMD added Madhavi Jaspal, OD, to its team.

8. The Justice Department filed a False Claims Act complaint against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.