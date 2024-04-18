Premier partners with ophthalmology GPO

Healthcare improvement company Premier has partnered with EyeProGPO, an ophthalmology-focused group purchasing organization.

Through the partnership, ASCs and physician offices in Premier's network will have access to EyeProGPO's portfolio of ophthalmology and surgical items, according to an April 18 press release.

EyeProGPO members will, in turn, have access to hundreds of suppliers through Premier's group purchasing portfolio.

EyeProGPO has ophthalmology partnerships with more than 30 suppliers and serves over 1,000 members.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.