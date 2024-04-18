EyeSouth Partners adds 5-location practice in Pennsylvania

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Community Eye Care Specialists, which has five clinics and a surgery center in Pennsylvania.

Community Eye Care Specialists is led by Gordon Wuebbolt, MD, and Beau Froebel, MD, and has provided ophthalmology services for more than 27 years, according to an April 18 news release.

EyeSouth Partners supports more than 300 physicians across 180 locations in 12 states.

Provident Healthcare Partners advised Community Eye Care Specialists in the affiliation, the release said.

Community Eye Care Specialists has a surgery center and clinic in Warren, Pa., and practice locations in Dunkirk, Jamestown, Olean and Seneca, Pa., according to its website.