WVU Medicine to invest $233M into outpatient facility for its eye institute

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine is building a multi-center outpatient facility with surgical suites for the WVU Eye Institute, according to an April 22 report by WVNews.

The new $233.5 million location for the eye institute will also allow for the construction of the new WVU Cancer Institute near the system's main hospital campus.

The facility is part of a $400 million, four-project investment by WVU Medicine and is partly funded by a $50 million gift by the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust.

All of the projects are subject to regulatory approvals, the report said.