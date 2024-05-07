Eye ASC 1st in New York City to add Johnson & Johnson vision tech

New York City-based Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York, which is in the final stages of a larger expansion, has installed its second Johnson & Johnson Vision Catalys FEMTO, according to a May 7 LinkedIn post.

RASC is the first center in New York City to implement the COS 7.0 software version, which introduces new features designed to enhance the user experience and elevate patient care.

The software offers the automatic importation of anterior keratometry and total keratometry values from the IOL Master 700, precise calculation of incision parameters with customizable nonograms and automatic cornea markings to eliminate manual errors, allowing for streamlined procedures, fewer errors and better surgical outcomes, according to the post.







