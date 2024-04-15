Dr. Madhavi Jaspal joins SightMD

Hauppauge, N.Y.-based ophthalmology provider SightMD has added Madhavi Jaspal, OD, to its team.

SightMD has over 40 locations across the state. Dr. Jaspal will treat patients in Bethpage and Plainview, N.Y., according to an April 15 press release.

Dr. Jaspal specializes in the diagnosis and management of ocular conditions, including a focus on specialty contact lens exams, dry eye treatment and management, glaucoma management, refractive surgery pre- and postoperative care, and anterior segment pathologies.