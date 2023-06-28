ASC activity heats up in 3 surgery centers hotspots

California, Florida and Texas have the most surgery centers of any state. Here are six ASC moves Becker's has reported on in these states since June 2:

California

1. Lestonnac Free Clinic, a nonprofit in Orange, is opening a free outpatient surgery center for patients with a low income and no health insurance.

2. Covenant Physician Partners expanded its footprint in Southern California through a merger with Los Angeles-based Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery.

3. Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Sierra Eye Group in Visalia. Sierra Eye Group has four providers and an ASC.

Florida

1. Ground was broken on a 7,764-square-foot hybrid ASC near HCA Florida's Osceola Hospital campus in Kissimmee.

2. Kansas City-based ValueHealth partnered with Naples-based NCH Healthcare System to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Naples on the NCH Baker Hospital campus.

Texas