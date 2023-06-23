California clinic to build free surgery center

Lestonnac Free Clinic, a nonprofit in Orange, Calif., is opening a free outpatient surgery center for patients with a low income and no health insurance, ABC affiliate KABC reported June 21.

Lestonnac Free Clinic offers free primary healthcare services as well as dental and vision care. It provided free surgeries for more than five years at a hospital in Los Angeles County.

The 4,000-square-foot surgery center, which will be located in Orange, will be staffed by volunteer surgeons.

The center is expected to open in Spring 2024.