5 new orthopedic ASCs in June

Five new orthopedic-focused ASCs opened across the country in June:

1. Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital partnered with Constitution Surgery Alliance and 15 orthopedic surgeons to convert its existing hospital-based surgical facility in Dedham, Mass., to an ASC. The new New England Baptist Surgery Center will offer outpatient orthopedic surgical subspecialties, including total joint replacements and sports medicine.

2. Beacon Health System and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center opened the $15.1 million Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.) to offer outpatient orthopedic surgery in the Northern Indiana region.

3. The Joint Replacement Center of Louisiana has opened in Lake Charles as the first ASC in the Southern Louisiana region to specialize solely in joint replacement.

4. Inspired Spine SurgCenter has opened an ASC specializing in minimally invasive spinal surgeries with an AI program in Burnsville, Minn.

5. National Spine & Pain Centers opened Dallas-based National Spine & Ortho, its first ASC in Texas. The ASC offers spine surgery, orthopedic surgery and pain management.