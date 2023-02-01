5 new ASCs in January 

Here are five new ASCs opened or announced in January:

1. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC.

2. Omaha, Neb.-based Children's Hospital and Medical Center is set to begin construction on a 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center.

3. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on an ASC in Layton, Utah.

4. Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health held a ribbon cutting for its new 60,000-square-foot Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion.

5. The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center, which features an ASC, opened its doors to patients.