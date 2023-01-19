ASC workforce by the numbers

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are five key stats on the ASC workforce from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study.

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million. 

ASC total staffing hours per case by region:

  • Northeast: 14.2
  • Midwest: 13.7
  • Pacific: 13.6
  • Mountain: 13.5
  • Atlantic: 13.3
  • South: 13.1

Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region:

  • Atlantic: 8
  • South: 8
  • Midwest: 7
  • Mountain: 7
  • Northeast: 6
  • Pacific: 6

Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

  • Atlantic: 30
  • Midwest: 31
  • Mountain: 28
  • Northeast: 25
  • Pacific: 23
  • South: 34

Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by position:

  • Nurse staff: 15
  • Administrative staff: 9
  • Tech staff: 8

Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region:

  • Atlantic: 14
  • Midwest: 15
  • Mountain: 13
  • Northeast: 12
  • Pacific: 10
  • South: 15

