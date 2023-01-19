ASC workforce by the numbers

Here are five key stats on the ASC workforce from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study.

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.

ASC total staffing hours per case by region:

Northeast: 14.2

Midwest: 13.7

Pacific: 13.6

Mountain: 13.5

Atlantic: 13.3

South: 13.1

Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic: 8

South: 8

Midwest: 7

Mountain: 7

Northeast: 6

Pacific: 6

Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic: 30

Midwest: 31

Mountain: 28

Northeast: 25

Pacific: 23

South: 34

Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by position:

Nurse staff: 15

Administrative staff: 9

Tech staff: 8

Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region: