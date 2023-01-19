ASC workforce by the numbers

Here are five key stats on the ASC workforce from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study.
The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.
ASC total staffing hours per case by region:
- Northeast: 14.2
- Midwest: 13.7
- Pacific: 13.6
- Mountain: 13.5
- Atlantic: 13.3
- South: 13.1
Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region:
- Atlantic: 8
- South: 8
- Midwest: 7
- Mountain: 7
- Northeast: 6
- Pacific: 6
Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:
- Atlantic: 30
- Midwest: 31
- Mountain: 28
- Northeast: 25
- Pacific: 23
- South: 34
Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by position:
- Nurse staff: 15
- Administrative staff: 9
- Tech staff: 8
Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region:
- Atlantic: 14
- Midwest: 15
- Mountain: 13
- Northeast: 12
- Pacific: 10
- South: 15