United Digestive, Gastro Care Partners & more: 13 updates in Q3

Here are 13 moves from six major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the third quarter of 2023:
Gastro Care Partners
- Gastro Care Partners plans to implement ModMed's gastroenterology-specific technology through its more than 45 providers across multiple ASCs and practices.
- Gastro Care Partners tapped Candace Baer as its new chief operating officer.
Gastro Health
- Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in Davenport, Fla.
GI Alliance
- GI Alliance partnered with Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn.
One GI
- One GI appointed Christa Newton CEO.
United Digestive
- United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.
- United Digestive and Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia.
- United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all of its managed ASCs.
US Digestive Health
- U.S. Digestive Health and health insurer UnitedHealthcare and its affiliate health plans agreed to a new contract for USDH providers and their patients.
- U.S. Digestive Health partnered with Wilmington-based GI Specialists of Delaware.
- U.S. Digestive Health added nine physicians to its network throughout Pennsylvania.
- U.S. Digestive Health opened a new office in Langhorne, Pa.
- U.S. Digestive Health added Altoona, Pa.-based Blair Gastroenterology Associates, further expanding its presence in Central Pennsylvania.