United Digestive, Gastro Care Partners & more: 13 updates in Q3

Here are 13 moves from six major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the third quarter of 2023:

Gastro Care Partners

  • Gastro Care Partners plans to implement ModMed's gastroenterology-specific technology through its more than 45 providers across multiple ASCs and practices.
  • Gastro Care Partners tapped Candace Baer as its new chief operating officer.

Gastro Health

  • Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in Davenport, Fla.

GI Alliance

  • GI Alliance partnered with Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn.

One GI

United Digestive

  • United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.
  • United Digestive and Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia.
  • United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all of its managed ASCs.

US Digestive Health

  • U.S. Digestive Health and health insurer UnitedHealthcare and its affiliate health plans agreed to a new contract for USDH providers and their patients.
  • U.S. Digestive Health partnered with Wilmington-based GI Specialists of Delaware.
  • U.S. Digestive Health added nine physicians to its network throughout Pennsylvania.
  • U.S. Digestive Health opened a new office in Langhorne, Pa.
  • U.S. Digestive Health added Altoona, Pa.-based Blair Gastroenterology Associates, further expanding its presence in Central Pennsylvania.

