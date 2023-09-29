United Digestive, Gastro Care Partners & more: 13 updates in Q3

Here are 13 moves from six major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the third quarter of 2023:

Gastro Care Partners

Gastro Care Partners plans to implement ModMed's gastroenterology-specific technology through its more than 45 providers across multiple ASCs and practices.

Gastro Care Partners tapped Candace Baer as its new chief operating officer.

Gastro Health

Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in Davenport, Fla.

GI Alliance

GI Alliance partnered with Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn.

One GI

One GI appointed Christa Newton CEO.

United Digestive

United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.

United Digestive and Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia.

United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all of its managed ASCs.

US Digestive Health